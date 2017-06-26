Young Frankenstein to 'Put on the Ritz' at Lewis University's Philip Lynch Theatre
This monster new musical will be "Puttin' On the Ritz" at Lewis University's Philip Lynch Theatre. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks , adapted his legendary film into a brilliant stage musical creation, "Young Frankenstein."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairmont Questioner
|5 min
|Andy Griffith
|10
|Appalled and Panties caught smoking pole while ...
|21 min
|Rosemont Rules
|2
|Ill Noise
|23 min
|Pooh Locater
|5
|Please Governor. Have Illinois file Bankruptcy...
|40 min
|Pooh Locater
|122
|Facelift Tweet
|53 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|27
|Are Scandanavian Countries Successful because t...
|4 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|28
|Tyrants the Liberal Media has compared Trump to
|5 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC