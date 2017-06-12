Police say team may account for Chicago-area gun thefts
Police southwest of Chicago say they are searching for what could be a team of gun thieves who sometimes use cars to smash their way into businesses. WLS-TV reports that burglars have struck stores in Joliet, New Lenox, Coal City, and Diamond.
