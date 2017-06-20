New suburban Chicago train station to...

New suburban Chicago train station to open in 2018

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Construction is underway on a suburban train station that'll be the first new stop on the Chicago-to-Joliet Heritage Corridor Line since 1984. Romeoville Mayor John Noak says the area needs public transportation options.

