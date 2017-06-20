New suburban Chicago train station to open in 2018
Construction is underway on a suburban train station that'll be the first new stop on the Chicago-to-Joliet Heritage Corridor Line since 1984. Romeoville Mayor John Noak says the area needs public transportation options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Punkslaps Trump!!!!!!
|2 min
|Shark News
|1
|Route 66 Dirt Track
|38 min
|Racer
|4
|The Steele Dossier
|40 min
|Dr Sharky
|12
|Are Scandanavian Countries Successful because t...
|44 min
|Mop Top
|18
|Please Governor. Have Illinois file Bankruptcy...
|46 min
|Appalled
|93
|As We Get Older
|53 min
|The Departed
|1
|Are you a White Democrat
|1 hr
|Dr Sharky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC