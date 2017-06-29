New Papa Johna s Pizza Ad Features Underdog Story of Dragster Driver Leah Pritchett
Papa John's campaign spotlights her 11,000-horsepower, gold Papa John's dragster, a salute to Papa John's own symbol of sacrifice The new Papa John's Pizza ad features the underdog story of dragster driver Leah Pritchett. The campaign spotlights her 11,000-horsepower, gold Papa John's dragster, a salute to Papa John's own symbol of sacrifice .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ill Noise
|8 min
|Forecast Calls fo...
|1
|Facelift Tweet
|55 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|6
|where is all the russian collusion news
|1 hr
|MAGA
|33
|Are Scandanavian Countries Successful because t...
|1 hr
|Brookfield Zoo
|26
|Route 66 Dirt Track
|1 hr
|Raceway Park Moto...
|20
|Sandy Hook Revisited
|1 hr
|Goat Pen
|22
|The Secret on TrumpCare is NOW out!
|5 hr
|WoW
|42
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC