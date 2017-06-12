Murrell arrested in Joliet

Zevez A. Murrell, 34, is charged with shooting a man in the 100 block of North Rosewood on May 25. A no-bond arrest warrant was issued June 1. Murrell was arrested at the Will County Courthouse. He was there for a court date in a 2014 case charging him with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide.

