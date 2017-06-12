Missing Crystal Lake teen found safe

Missing Crystal Lake teen found safe

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Northwest Herald

On June 10, the family of 15-year-old Charity Parker reported her missing from their home in the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane in Crystal Lake. Police said Monday that she has been found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Under Criminal Investigation 12 min Actually 12
Was "Wasteful Government Spending" ever REALLY ... 13 min Actually 3
Madigan is to Blame 17 min Actually 27
Schumer Invite 1 hr Actually 8
Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11) 2 hr Furious investor 10,847
Republicans Are Trying To Repeal Obamacare In S... 3 hr Actually 1
Mooslamism 5 hr Sharky 78
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC