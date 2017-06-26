Man spared the death penalty for murd...

Man spared the death penalty for murder dies in prison at 74

Read more: The Times

A 74-year-old man initially sentenced to death for killing a central Illinois woman in 1983 has died in prison. Patrick Wright died on May 5 at the prison in Pontiac.

