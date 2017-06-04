Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 6...

Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns may be at risk

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Denver Post

Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast, soon may be dropped from a National Park Service preservation program, which would end years of efforts aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns. A federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire in two years, and some lawmakers are working to save the program or get Congress to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.

