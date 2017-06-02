Judge Rules Big Trump Supporter Owes ...

Judge Rules Big Trump Supporter Owes Nixon Peabody $5.7M in Fees

Ronald Gidwitz, a businessman who has unsuccessfully run for governor of Illinois, hired in 2005 what was then called Ungaretti & Harris to advise him on legal issues related to a troubled government subsidized housing project that the Gidwitz family owned in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Illinois. Nixon Peabody acquired Ungaretti & Harris , a midsize Chicago firm, in 2015.

