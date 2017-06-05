Joliet woman rehabilitating historic house
The historic Dougall home in Joliet was once owned by Dr. William Dougall, who was a commander of an African-American regiment that fought for the Union in the Civil War. Barb Newberg, a planner for the city of Joliet, bought the home in 2016 for $6,000 and is restoring it.
