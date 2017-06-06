Joliet motorcyclist killed in New Len...

Joliet motorcyclist killed in New Lenox accident

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Robert McEwan, 66, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. at the Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room, according to the Will County Coroner's office. McEwan, who was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling west on Francis Road at about 3 p.m., when he struck the rear quarter panel of a 2008 Ford Expedition, driven by a New Lenox woman who was northbound on Cooper Road, according to the sheriff's office.

