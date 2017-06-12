Joliet Man Pleads Guilty to Killing M...

Joliet Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Mother Back in 2013

Monday Jun 12

A Joliet man pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of first-degree murder. Shane Smith entered the blind plea in Will County court on the day his trial was scheduled to begin.

