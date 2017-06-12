Joliet Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Mother Back in 2013
A Joliet man pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of first-degree murder. Shane Smith entered the blind plea in Will County court on the day his trial was scheduled to begin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer Invite
|3 hr
|Shark News
|4
|Trump Under Criminal Investigation
|3 hr
|Shark News
|1
|Comey Testimony
|3 hr
|Sharky
|87
|From Russia With Love
|6 hr
|Sharky
|9
|Mooslamism
|7 hr
|Sharky
|75
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|help
|10,847
|Thanks Mayor Streit (May '15)
|11 hr
|LMAO
|90
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC