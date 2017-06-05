IDOC investigating incident at outsid...

IDOC investigating incident at outside Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating an incident which occurred at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Offender Joshua Matthews, R15976, was transported to the hospital by ambulance and IDOC security staff on June 6. On June 7, at approximately 3:35 a.m., Matthews displayed a makeshift weapon and informed the assigned correctional officer and a certified nurse's assistant that they were being held hostage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Klansmen & Nazis 19 min Mexican For Trump 16
Neighbor 1 hr Appalled 7
Random? There is no random 2 hr Jersey Fool 5
Neighborhood blocking front of my Mailbox 4 hr Tu Truong 7
Trump or Jesus. Pick one. 4 hr The Doo Dah Man 7
How do you feel about Joliet. (Apr '07) Mon Robert Thomas 178
Neighbor of New Lenox May 30 Heywood Yablome 1
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC