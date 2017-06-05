IDOC investigating incident at outside Hospital
The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating an incident which occurred at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Offender Joshua Matthews, R15976, was transported to the hospital by ambulance and IDOC security staff on June 6. On June 7, at approximately 3:35 a.m., Matthews displayed a makeshift weapon and informed the assigned correctional officer and a certified nurse's assistant that they were being held hostage.
