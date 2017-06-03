'Homefront heroes' remembered on 75th...

'Homefront heroes' remembered on 75th anniversary of arsenal explosion

In June 1942, World War II was raging in the Pacific, the Battle of Midway was under way and closer to home in Will County, 48 people were killed and another 46 injured in an explosion at the Joliet Army Ammunitions Plant in Elwood. It was the greatest loss of civilian life at a munitions plant during the war.

