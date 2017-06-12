Governor Rauner tours new Amazon fulf...

Governor Rauner tours new Amazon fulfillment center in Romeoville

Thursday Jun 8

Governor Bruce Rauner today toured Amazon's new Romeoville fulfillment center, which is one of nine new facilities Amazon is opening in Illinois. Amazon's expansion in Illinois will continue to strengthen the state's economy.

Joliet, IL

