Governor Rauner tours new Amazon fulfillment center in Romeoville
Governor Bruce Rauner today toured Amazon's new Romeoville fulfillment center, which is one of nine new facilities Amazon is opening in Illinois. Amazon's expansion in Illinois will continue to strengthen the state's economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Griffin
|1 hr
|REALLY
|104
|Thanks Mayor Streit (May '15)
|2 hr
|HS Walsh
|89
|Mooslamism
|3 hr
|Tarzan
|65
|Madigan is to Blame
|3 hr
|Enough Already
|22
|Comey Testimony
|4 hr
|Hillarys Hungry
|84
|What is your take on these political explanations?
|11 hr
|round n round we go
|38
|From Russia With Love
|14 hr
|Sharky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC