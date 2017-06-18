First Community Financial Partners, Inc. (FCFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the bank's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramavan
|2 min
|Boom Goes the Mid...
|3
|Council stung by its boner
|4 hr
|You moron
|19
|Schumer Invite
|17 hr
|Appalled
|23
|Time to bring back the Fairness Doctrine!
|21 hr
|WhiteAryanAgainst...
|18
|Madigan is to Blame
|21 hr
|Moe
|42
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|Halloween
|10,853
|Trump Under Criminal Investigation
|Sun
|Sharky
|22
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC