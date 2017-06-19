Few opioid-addicted youth get standar...

Few opioid-addicted youth get standard treatment medication

A new study finds only 1 in 4 teens and young adults with opioid addiction receive recommended tre... CHICAGO - A new study finds only 1 in 4 teens and young adults with opioid addiction receive recommended treatment medication despite having good health insurance. The research suggests that doctors are not keeping up with the needs of youth in the opioid addiction epidemic.

