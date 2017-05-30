Authorities release names of 2 women,...

Authorities release names of 2 women, infant dead after fire

Authorities have released the names of two women and an infant girl found dead following a weekend house fire in northern Illinois. The Will County coroner's office says 28-year-old Regina L. Rogers, her 11-month-old daughter Royalityblu Rogers and 29-year-old Jaquetta A. Rogers died following the fire Saturday in Joliet.

