Area history, June 5, 2017
In 1917, one of the most persistent riots in Illinois prison history kept the Joliet prison in turmoil. After six hours of fire and violence and despite the presence of a battalion of the First Illinois infantry, 200 of the 1,600 convicts remained herded in a corner of the prison wall, fenced in by bayonets in the hands of soldiers.
