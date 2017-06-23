APNewsBreak: Live Asian carp discovered near Lake Michigan
A live Asian carp has been discovered in a Chicago waterway about nine miles from Lake Michigan - well beyond an electric barrier network designed to prevent the invasive fish that have infested the Mississippi River system from reaching the Great Lakes, officials said Friday. The silver carp was 28 inches long and weighed about 8 pounds, officials with the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee told The Associated Press.
