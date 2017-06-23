APNewsBreak: Live Asian carp discover...

APNewsBreak: Live Asian carp discovered near Lake Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Republic

A live Asian carp has been discovered in a Chicago waterway about nine miles from Lake Michigan - well beyond an electric barrier network designed to prevent the invasive fish that have infested the Mississippi River system from reaching the Great Lakes, officials said Friday. The silver carp was 28 inches long and weighed about 8 pounds, officials with the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee told The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What the serious F!?!? 18 min MyPantiesMatchMyBra 1
Obama Punkslaps Trump!!!!!! 50 min MyPantiesMatchMyBra 9
The Secret on TrumpCare is NOW out! 52 min MyPantiesMatchMyBra 8
Please Governor. Have Illinois file Bankruptcy... 1 hr Dr Truth 97
Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11) 4 hr help 10,863
Lockport walmart online grocery 5 hr Robert Thomas 9
Where's all the development we were promised? 5 hr Robert Thomas 12
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,448 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC