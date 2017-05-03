Photos: Images of deceased Joliet Tow...

Photos: Images of deceased Joliet Township 1-year-old girl's home released by Will County

Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more. Photos released by the Will County Land Use Department show the home at 309 Louis Road after police searched for 1-year-old Semaj Crosby, who was found dead Thursday, April 27, 2017, in the house in Joliet Township.

