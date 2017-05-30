Odyssey Logistics & Technology Opens Intermodal Center in Joliet, Ill.
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp.announced the recent opening of its metals transload and warehousing facility in Joliet, Ill. The 121,680-square-foot facility is operated by Odyssey subsidiary CMI Logistics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yo Neighbor!!
|3 min
|REALLY
|5
|Last Post Wins (Sep '12)
|46 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|854
|Trump Nixes Paris Climate Accord
|1 hr
|End of story
|2
|The Mosque in Orland
|6 hr
|Jus Sayin
|46
|Women with cellulite are not attractive
|7 hr
|Appalled
|4
|Is the Clock Running Out On Trump's Presidency?
|7 hr
|you fool nobody
|17
|Crazy Rock has closed! (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Brandy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC