Odyssey Logistics & Technology Opens Intermodal Center in Joliet, Ill.

Friday May 26

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp.announced the recent opening of its metals transload and warehousing facility in Joliet, Ill. The 121,680-square-foot facility is operated by Odyssey subsidiary CMI Logistics.

