Lewis University Inaugurates Dr. David J. Livingston as 10th President

On the feast day of Saint John Baptist de La Salle, April 7, Lewis University inaugurated its 10th president, Dr. David J. Livingston. Nearly 50 presidents and delegates from other colleges and universities were in attendance, as well as Lewis University Board of Trustee members, De La Salle Christian Brothers, current students, faculty, staff, alumni, benefactors, Livingston family members and friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.