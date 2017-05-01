Latest: Senate panel questions Illinois child welfare chief
The Latest on the death of a northern Illinois toddler whose body was found in a filthy home : Illinois' child welfare chief has answered questions from lawmakers about his agency's response to the death of a 16-month-old girl found in a filthy home. Illinois Department of Children and Family Services director George Sheldon told an Illinois Senate committee Wednesday that investigators don't remove children from homes just because the residences are dirty.
