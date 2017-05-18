Key recruiter from suburbs helping Am...

Key recruiter from suburbs helping Amazon add 2,000 Illinois jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Daily Herald

Kathleen Carroll was a Marine Corps platoon commander in Kuwait and Iraq. Now, Carroll, who grew up in Lincolnshire, heads Amazon's recruitment efforts, which keeps her about as busy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attention all trump supporters 28 min Shark News 103
Trump Is An Idiot 2 hr Robert Thomas 41
If there is no God, then there is no objective ... 3 hr Robert Thomas 7
Trumps Bizness 3 hr Sharky 16
What is with them? 5 hr Curious 1
Trumps pre-existing condition 16 hr Oh Canada 35
Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11) 16 hr help 10,819
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC