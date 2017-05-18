Key recruiter from suburbs helping Amazon add 2,000 Illinois jobs
Kathleen Carroll was a Marine Corps platoon commander in Kuwait and Iraq. Now, Carroll, who grew up in Lincolnshire, heads Amazon's recruitment efforts, which keeps her about as busy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attention all trump supporters
|28 min
|Shark News
|103
|Trump Is An Idiot
|2 hr
|Robert Thomas
|41
|If there is no God, then there is no objective ...
|3 hr
|Robert Thomas
|7
|Trumps Bizness
|3 hr
|Sharky
|16
|What is with them?
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|Trumps pre-existing condition
|16 hr
|Oh Canada
|35
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|help
|10,819
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC