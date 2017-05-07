Joliet house where Semaj Crosby was f...

Joliet house where Semaj Crosby was found dead burns down

Sunday May 7 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

The Joliet Township house where 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead last month burned down Saturday morning, the day after the toddler's funeral. Authorities were called for reports of a fire about 6 a.m. at the home in the 300 block of Louis Road, according to the Will County sheriff's office and the East Joliet Fire Protection District.

