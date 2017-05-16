Joliet driver's ed teacher charged wi...

Joliet driver's ed teacher charged with DUI, found unresponsive in school car

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A driver's education teacher at Joliet Central High School who was charged with DUI after being found unresponsive in a driver's ed car on school grounds has resigned, officials said. Nestor Nowak submitted his resignation Monday night, according to a spokeswoman for Joliet Township High School District 204.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kids are Trumpcare's latest victims...... 1 hr SIGH 12
Trump Is An Idiot 2 hr Oh Canada 8
Neighbor 3 hr Jaws 5
Chipain's done 6 hr Unincorporated 3
Unconfirmed: Trump Revealed Highly Classified I... 7 hr Shark News 13
Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11) 8 hr Curious 10,817
Babs 9 hr Sharky 3
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC