Joliet driver's ed teacher charged with DUI, found unresponsive in school car
A driver's education teacher at Joliet Central High School who was charged with DUI after being found unresponsive in a driver's ed car on school grounds has resigned, officials said. Nestor Nowak submitted his resignation Monday night, according to a spokeswoman for Joliet Township High School District 204.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kids are Trumpcare's latest victims......
|1 hr
|SIGH
|12
|Trump Is An Idiot
|2 hr
|Oh Canada
|8
|Neighbor
|3 hr
|Jaws
|5
|Chipain's done
|6 hr
|Unincorporated
|3
|Unconfirmed: Trump Revealed Highly Classified I...
|7 hr
|Shark News
|13
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Curious
|10,817
|Babs
|9 hr
|Sharky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC