Joliet Central Students Build Prosthetic Hand for Boy, 11
Students at a suburban Chicago high school have built a prosthetic hand for an 11-year-old who lost the fingers on his right hand in a firework accident. The Herald-News reports the JC Engineers Club at Joliet Central High School created the prosthetic hand with a 3-D printer and a lot of hard work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Mosque in Orland
|6 min
|Boomscarf
|19
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|help
|10,824
|Trump Curtsied To Saudi King
|7 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|8
|Last Post Wins (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|848
|If there is no God, then there is no objective ...
|8 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|20
|attention all trump supporters
|8 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|139
|So, how "Christian" is Donald Trump?? (May '16)
|8 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|73
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC