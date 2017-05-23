Joliet Central Students Build Prosthe...

Joliet Central Students Build Prosthetic Hand for Boy, 11

Students at a suburban Chicago high school have built a prosthetic hand for an 11-year-old who lost the fingers on his right hand in a firework accident. The Herald-News reports the JC Engineers Club at Joliet Central High School created the prosthetic hand with a 3-D printer and a lot of hard work.

