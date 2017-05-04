Illinois' Central Grocers files for bankruptcy as winds down business
Central Grocers Inc, a wholesale grocery cooperative in the Chicago area, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday as it tried to close or sell businesses after struggling to adapt to consumer shifts to online and gourmet shopping and "big box" stores. Central Grocers, with about $2 billion in annual sales, said it had a plan to close its distribution business, which supplies local independent supermarket retailers, and sell its Strack & Van Til grocery stores in Illinois and Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why IL, Chicago, and America our broke.
|10 min
|Kinder Gentler
|10
|Neighbor & Uni
|45 min
|Look in the mirror
|43
|New Lenox clean up day curbside pick up
|49 min
|Penned In
|2
|Last Post Wins (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|texas pete
|818
|How to educate the masses?
|11 hr
|In The Know
|1
|Colbert's Comments
|12 hr
|Unknown comic
|22
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Halloween
|10,809
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC