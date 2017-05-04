Illinois' Central Grocers files for b...

Illinois' Central Grocers files for bankruptcy as winds down business

Thursday Read more: Reuters

Central Grocers Inc, a wholesale grocery cooperative in the Chicago area, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday as it tried to close or sell businesses after struggling to adapt to consumer shifts to online and gourmet shopping and "big box" stores. Central Grocers, with about $2 billion in annual sales, said it had a plan to close its distribution business, which supplies local independent supermarket retailers, and sell its Strack & Van Til grocery stores in Illinois and Indiana.

Joliet, IL

