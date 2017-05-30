G&D Integrated Announces Opening of Warehouse in Chicago Metro Area
Transportation and logistics services provider G&D Integrated announced the opening of a new warehouse in the Chicago metro area. The warehouse, located at 3300 Corporate Drive in Joliet, Ill., will be fully operational for customers by June 1. It will offer a variety of logistics services, including warehousing, assembly, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment operations as well as cross-docking capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Nixes Paris Climate Accord
|1 hr
|Robert Thomas
|4
|I miss complaining about Hillary
|1 hr
|Robert Thomas
|8
|Are We Watching the End Of the Trump Presidency?
|2 hr
|End of story
|20
|city manager
|3 hr
|Dougie
|3
|Last Post Wins (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|855
|Sparkys Guy
|10 hr
|REALLY
|23
|Neighbor, You Lose
|10 hr
|REALLY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC