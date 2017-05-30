G&D Integrated Announces Opening of W...

G&D Integrated Announces Opening of Warehouse in Chicago Metro Area

Friday May 26 Read more: Transport Topics

Transportation and logistics services provider G&D Integrated announced the opening of a new warehouse in the Chicago metro area. The warehouse, located at 3300 Corporate Drive in Joliet, Ill., will be fully operational for customers by June 1. It will offer a variety of logistics services, including warehousing, assembly, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment operations as well as cross-docking capabilities.

Joliet, IL

