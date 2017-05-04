First Community Financial Partners Inc (FCFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why IL, Chicago, and America our broke.
|2 hr
|Dont pork me
|1
|Colbert's Comments
|5 hr
|Appalled
|9
|A Hollow Victory
|5 hr
|Jyna
|1
|No Beaner day May One
|6 hr
|Viva
|9
|Trump's Socialism For The Rich
|8 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|6
|The Greatest Statesmen
|8 hr
|Sir Sharksalot
|4
|Zero Continues to be Irrelevant
|8 hr
|President GAF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC