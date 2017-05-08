Fastenal moving, expanding
A new 7,300-square-foot Fastenal Co. store is being constructed along South Kinzie Avenue in Bradley and is expected to be ready for customers by early September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|censorship
|6 min
|U R wrong again
|8
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|15 min
|Halloween
|10,810
|attention all trump supporters
|18 min
|Booooring
|2
|Women on Manhappenins
|1 hr
|Ear Plugs Needed
|1
|Our President CH45
|7 hr
|Obama Trumps Trump
|13
|Illegal Aliens Rape 14 Year Old
|8 hr
|Sharky
|43
|Hillbag Doles Out the Blame
|9 hr
|counteveryvote
|21
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC