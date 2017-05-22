Expiring law could leave Route 66 tow...

Expiring law could leave Route 66 towns without key funding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast, soon may be dropped from a National Park Service preservation program, which would end years of efforts aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns. A federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire in two years, and some lawmakers are working to save the program or get Congress to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sparkys Guy 1 hr Sharky The Magnif... 15
Tadpoles need a rescue 2 hr willing to save some 2
Trump Budget Based on $2 Trillion Math Error 3 hr Robert Thomas 2
Trump Joins Muslim Brotherhood 3 hr Shark News 1
No Evidence No Crime No Charges 4 hr Sharky 15
Last Post Wins (Sep '12) 4 hr Princess Hey 850
Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11) 6 hr Robert Thomas 10,826
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC