Design details of proposed Will County Courthouse released
A rendering of the proposed Will County Judicial Complex in this image created by architecture firm Wight & Co. The downtown Joliet courthouse features a large lobby and increased jury space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparkys Guy
|1 hr
|Sharky The Magnif...
|15
|Tadpoles need a rescue
|2 hr
|willing to save some
|2
|Trump Budget Based on $2 Trillion Math Error
|3 hr
|Robert Thomas
|2
|Trump Joins Muslim Brotherhood
|3 hr
|Shark News
|1
|No Evidence No Crime No Charges
|4 hr
|Sharky
|15
|Last Post Wins (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|850
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Robert Thomas
|10,826
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC