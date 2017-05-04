Church briefs: May 4, 2017
Dana Barber, of Kankakee, was honored as Sts. Mary and Joseph's Church of Chebanse Woman of the Year on Saturday at the Mass celebrated by the Most Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why IL, Chicago, and America our broke.
|1 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|4
|Last Post Wins (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Izzy-_-
|816
|Colbert's Comments
|1 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|17
|A Hollow Victory
|19 hr
|Jyna
|1
|No Beaner day May One
|19 hr
|Viva
|9
|Trump's Socialism For The Rich
|21 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|6
|The Greatest Statesmen
|21 hr
|Sir Sharksalot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC