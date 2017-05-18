chicagoRecords show Semaj's mom nearly evicted from her previous Joliet home - " Chicago Sun-Times

chicagoRecords show Semaj's mom nearl...

Records show Semaj's mom nearly evicted from her previous Joliet home - Chicago Sun-Times

Saturday May 13

After 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead in a Joliet Township house last month, authorities in Will County said numerous squatters spent time in the 864-square-foot frame home. Now, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned Semaj's mother was nearly thrown out of her previous apartment in 2015 because of similar overcrowding issues, as well as for not paying utility bills.

