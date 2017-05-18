chicagoRecords show Semaj's mom nearly evicted from her previous Joliet home - " Chicago Sun-Times
After 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead in a Joliet Township house last month, authorities in Will County said numerous squatters spent time in the 864-square-foot frame home. Now, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned Semaj's mother was nearly thrown out of her previous apartment in 2015 because of similar overcrowding issues, as well as for not paying utility bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Evidence No Crime No Charges
|7 min
|Appalled
|4
|attention all trump supporters
|13 min
|okimar
|125
|Is the Clock Running Out On Trump's Presidency?
|32 min
|Miss Orchid
|2
|Berkots on 4/26
|1 hr
|Happy shopper
|6
|2017 Triple Play
|2 hr
|Olga
|23
|Trumps Bizness
|20 hr
|U R a Dork
|17
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|help
|10,820
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC