Chicago-area medical examiner: New opioid killing dozens
The Cook County medical examiner's office says a powerful new type of opioid is to blame for more than 40 deaths in the Chicago-area this year. The medical examiner's office says that 44 deaths were attributed to acrylfentanyl from January through April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|censorship
|1 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|23
|Comey Fired
|2 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|12
|Lester Holts Disrespect
|2 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|10
|Music
|9 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|26
|Trump Fires Comey !!
|10 hr
|LMAO
|43
|Trumps Bizness
|10 hr
|LMAO
|9
|attention all trump supporters
|10 hr
|LMAO
|97
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC