Chicago-area medical examiner: New op...

Chicago-area medical examiner: New opioid killing dozens

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Times

The Cook County medical examiner's office says a powerful new type of opioid is to blame for more than 40 deaths in the Chicago-area this year. The medical examiner's office says that 44 deaths were attributed to acrylfentanyl from January through April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
censorship 1 hr Mexican For Trump 23
Comey Fired 2 hr Mexican For Trump 12
Lester Holts Disrespect 2 hr Mexican For Trump 10
Music 9 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 26
Trump Fires Comey !! 10 hr LMAO 43
Trumps Bizness 10 hr LMAO 9
attention all trump supporters 10 hr LMAO 97
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,982,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC