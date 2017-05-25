Bolingbrook Photographer exhibits at Gallery Seven
Open Lens is a juried fine art photography exhibit held at Gallery Seven with an opening reception on Saturday, June 3rd, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This Open Lens event is free and open to the public. Gallery Seven is located next door to the historic Rialto Square Theatre, 116 N. Chicago Street, Joliet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|right around the ...
|10,827
|Are We Watching the End Of the Trump Presidency?
|2 hr
|Not your Bro
|5
|The Mosque in Orland
|6 hr
|Sharky
|29
|Last Post Wins (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|853
|Tadpoles need a rescue
|9 hr
|I pity you
|11
|Neighbors Helping Neighbors
|20 hr
|Voice of reason
|11
|If there is no God, then there is no objective ...
|22 hr
|What the Huh
|26
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC