90th Birthday: Homer and Harry Martin
Twins Homer Martin, of Bradley, and Harry Martin, of Kankakee, celebrated their 90th birthday May 14 at Westwood Oaks Retirement Center. The event was hosted by their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
