Zonta Woman Of The Year 2017

Zonta Woman Of The Year 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

Zonta recognizes one of their members on an annual basis for making a significant contribution that has enhanced the visibility and operation of the club. Schlismann was selected by the Joliet Zonta membership for being an inspiration to all and for her never-ending commitment to the Zonta Club's mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How has the Trump presidency benefited you? 5 hr Fiat 72
Ted nugent at white house 6 hr Robert Thomas 3
Imagine if Obama had 6 hr I Have Enough Water 8
This is What We Deal With 6 hr Mr Ailes 8
Bill Oreilly Out 15 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 19
He is not well. 15 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 2
Looking for info on new businesses coming to Lo... (Feb '08) 16 hr Jus Sayin 21
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,483,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC