Young boxing star shines in the US

Former cruiserweight boxer, Joseph Awinongya, believes his nine-year-old son, Joseph "Jojo" Awinongya Jr, could become a world champion in the future if he maintains his current development in the United States. Awinongya, who currently trains boxers in Will County Boxing Gym in Joliet, Illinois, expects young Jojo to take boxing by storm after being ranked number one in the USA after 16 fights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.