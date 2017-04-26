The Latest: FBI Joins Teams Using Dogs Looking for Toddler
The FBI is now assisting in the search of a 1 1/2-year-old girl who went missing from a northern Illinois community late Tuesday. Will County Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson said Wednesday hundreds of police and volunteers have been searching for Semaj Crosby.
