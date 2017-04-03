The community college and the public good
One of the most successful and productive educational institutions in our nation is the community college. Begun in 1906 in Joliet, Illinois, with only six students, the idea of the community college spread rapidly throughout America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Pam
|11
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|1 hr
|WOW
|11
|Olive Garden to come to Crest Hill (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|John
|6
|Why Trumpcare is sickening
|2 hr
|Spandex
|3
|Cherry Hill Subdivision (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|JBBL
|22
|Childhood punishments
|3 hr
|Appalled
|2
|Where are all the Pro-Trump imbeciles?
|3 hr
|Appalled
|31
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC