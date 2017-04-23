Streetcar Diner also was target of Riviera Roadhouse fire
When a suspicious fire in 2010 burned down the historic Riviera Roadhouse restaurant in Gardner, Illinois, the arsonist also unsuccessfully targeted the nearby Streetcar Diner that night. That little-known fact was revealed in more than 200 pages of documents and dozens of photographs obtained through an open-records request for Illinois Fire Marshal's Office reports from the June 8, 2010, blaze.
