Streetcar Diner also was target of Riviera Roadhouse fire

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Route 66 News

When a suspicious fire in 2010 burned down the historic Riviera Roadhouse restaurant in Gardner, Illinois, the arsonist also unsuccessfully targeted the nearby Streetcar Diner that night. That little-known fact was revealed in more than 200 pages of documents and dozens of photographs obtained through an open-records request for Illinois Fire Marshal's Office reports from the June 8, 2010, blaze.

