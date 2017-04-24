Project Homeless Connect to debut here

Project Homeless Connect to debut here

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The program, which was created in San Francisco in 2004, has spread to become a nationwide event and will be held for the first time here from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. About 50 local service providers will gather at the church to help community members who are presently or are at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness.

