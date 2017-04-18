OSHA inspecting site where constructi...

OSHA inspecting site where construction worker from St. Charles-based company was killed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

JOLIET – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an inspection of a Joliet work site where a Miller Total Comfort employee was killed. Christopher J. Verstraete, 33, of Lake in the Hills, died April 14 after a workplace incident and preliminary autopsy reports revealed he suffered an incised wound to the neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This is What We Deal With 16 min Kitchen Police 16
K9 Crazy (Jul '13) 2 hr Satisfied Customer 15
Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11) 4 hr Halloween 10,806
Springtime in Chicago 5 hr Stickman 34
fairmont school board's failing leadership (May '16) 17 hr Fairmont Questioner 115
How has the Trump presidency benefited you? Sat Fiat 72
Ted nugent at white house Sat Robert Thomas 3
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC