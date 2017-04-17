OSHA inspecting Joliet site where con...

OSHA inspecting Joliet site where construction worker was killed

Tuesday Apr 18

JOLIET – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an inspection of a Joliet work site where a Miller Total Comfort employee was killed. Christopher J. Verstraete, 33, of Lake in the Hills, died Friday after a workplace incident and preliminary autopsy reports revealed he suffered an incised wound to the neck.

