OSHA inspecting Joliet site where construction worker was killed
JOLIET – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an inspection of a Joliet work site where a Miller Total Comfort employee was killed. Christopher J. Verstraete, 33, of Lake in the Hills, died Friday after a workplace incident and preliminary autopsy reports revealed he suffered an incised wound to the neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fairmont school board's failing leadership (May '16)
|38 min
|Fairmont Questioner
|111
|Lincoln way bus service (Jan '16)
|47 min
|Norbert of Norview
|9
|Bill Oreilly Out
|52 min
|M-14 Rifle
|16
|Imagine if Obama had
|1 hr
|Cooper
|2
|Melania
|1 hr
|wit
|58
|Do Republicans Want Big Corporate Tyranny?
|1 hr
|Whale
|25
|How has the Trump presidency benefited you?
|1 hr
|Hahaha
|63
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC