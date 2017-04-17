Oakton police chief resigns, college ...

Oakton police chief resigns, college hires interim

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Daily Herald

Oakton Community College's police chief resigned for personal reasons after less than a year and a half on the job, officials said. Public Safety Chief Dale Gustafson resigned effective March 31. He took the helm of the 12-member police department in November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vets Call Out Trump!!! 14 min He did it again h... 31
Fishing "Just for Fun" is cruel when you think ... 2 hr Jus Sayin 15
Do Republicans Want Big Corporate Tyranny? 4 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 14
You can follow Jesus or you can follow Trump 4 hr Jus Sayin 17
Cheese sauce 5 hr Betty 4
moab 6 hr Neighbor 4
Free stuff in New Lenox? 9 hr TheElusiveGardenG... 1
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC