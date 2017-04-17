Oakton police chief resigns, college hires interim
Oakton Community College's police chief resigned for personal reasons after less than a year and a half on the job, officials said. Public Safety Chief Dale Gustafson resigned effective March 31. He took the helm of the 12-member police department in November 2015.
