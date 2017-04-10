More storms on the waya no new warnings yet buta Severe thunderstorm...
More storms on the way no new warnings yet but Severe thunderstorm watch #138 in effect until 10 pm this evening ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENDALL...NORTHWESTERN WILL... SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB...KANE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT... At 205 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms extending from Hinckley to Aurora to near Shorewood. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.
