Missing one-year-old found dead in 's...

Missing one-year-old found dead in 'squatter' home

Emergency divers search the water in a nearby retention pond while looking for 1A1 2-year-old Semaj Crosby in Joliet, Ill on April 26. A 16-month-old girl reported missing Tuesday from her home in a Chicago suburb was found dead in the house - reportedly inside a couch. The Will County Sheriff's Office and FBI executed a search warrant late Wednesday at the home in Joliet Township and found Semaj Crosby dead.

