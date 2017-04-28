Missing one-year-old found dead in 'squatter' home
Emergency divers search the water in a nearby retention pond while looking for 1A1 2-year-old Semaj Crosby in Joliet, Ill on April 26. A 16-month-old girl reported missing Tuesday from her home in a Chicago suburb was found dead in the house - reportedly inside a couch. The Will County Sheriff's Office and FBI executed a search warrant late Wednesday at the home in Joliet Township and found Semaj Crosby dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How has the Trump presidency benefited you?
|9 min
|Shut up snowflakes
|80
|What is your take on these political explanations?
|2 hr
|Jus Sayin
|25
|Fishing "Just for Fun" is cruel when you think ...
|2 hr
|LMAO
|36
|Pagoda house closing
|12 hr
|Close family friend
|28
|Internet Service
|14 hr
|Townliar
|4
|Council stung by its boner
|16 hr
|Jethro
|5
|Linda Grosso & Brian Fenwick Diabolical Active ...
|Wed
|Mookie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC